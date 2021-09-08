HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 1,504 Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $10,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the first quarter worth $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the first quarter worth $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 121.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 786.0% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 19.7% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RS. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $181.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.75.

RS stock opened at $149.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $152.02 and a 200-day moving average of $155.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 12 month low of $99.98 and a 12 month high of $181.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.06.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.89 by $0.17. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s revenue was up 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 18.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.688 dividend. This is an increase from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.67%.

In related news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.57, for a total value of $757,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

