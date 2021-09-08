HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 13,913 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,913 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $9,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 8,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 11,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $158.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Global Payments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.33 and a fifty-two week high of $220.81.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, August 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.98%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Steven Sloan bought 2,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $169.87 per share, with a total value of $500,437.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 291,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,477,015.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.86, for a total transaction of $96,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,309.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 4,686 shares of company stock worth $800,475 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $231.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.81.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

