HighTower Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,272 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,861 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF were worth $9,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 983,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,118,000 after purchasing an additional 131,206 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 823,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,105,000 after acquiring an additional 31,864 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 478,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,425,000 after acquiring an additional 102,585 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 475,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,264,000 after acquiring an additional 119,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $24,395,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA FNCL opened at $54.10 on Wednesday. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 1-year low of $32.25 and a 1-year high of $55.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.19 and a 200-day moving average of $51.89.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.