HighTower Advisors LLC Grows Position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 560,594 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,145 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $10,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 45.7% during the second quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 59,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 18,691 shares in the last quarter. CSS LLC IL boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 8.2% during the first quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 74,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 5,703 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 3.3% during the second quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 21.5% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 142,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 25,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 76.2% during the first quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 265,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,618,000 after purchasing an additional 114,955 shares during the last quarter.

Get Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust alerts:

CEF stock opened at $17.88 on Wednesday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $17.02 and a 52-week high of $20.38.

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to invest and hold substantially all assets in physical gold bullion and silver bullion. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading: Fibonacci Channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.