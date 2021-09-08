HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 28,109 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 172,049 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,109 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $9,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 117.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 5,555 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 67,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,557,000 after purchasing an additional 7,850 shares during the period. Equity Investment Corp raised its stake in Sanofi by 68.2% in the 2nd quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,531,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,665,000 after acquiring an additional 620,942 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Sanofi by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 537,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,286,000 after acquiring an additional 68,475 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SNY shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

SNY stock opened at $51.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.57. Sanofi has a twelve month low of $44.76 and a twelve month high of $54.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.16.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $10.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.29 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 16.02%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sanofi news, major shareholder Sanofi acquired 66,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,005.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

