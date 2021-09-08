Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 10th

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 2nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the technology company on Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th.
Hewlett Packard Enterprise has increased its dividend payment by 77.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a dividend payout ratio of 25.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Hewlett Packard Enterprise to earn $1.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.0%.
Shares of NYSE HPE opened at $15.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $19.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.21. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $8.28 and a 12 month high of $16.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.27.
In other news, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 11,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $174,464.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $258,247.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.
HPE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Sunday, July 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.56.
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.
