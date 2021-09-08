Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 10th

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 2nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the technology company on Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise has increased its dividend payment by 77.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a dividend payout ratio of 25.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Hewlett Packard Enterprise to earn $1.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.0%.

Shares of NYSE HPE opened at $15.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $19.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.21. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $8.28 and a 12 month high of $16.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.27.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 11,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $174,464.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $258,247.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

HPE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Sunday, July 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.56.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

