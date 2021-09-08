Heritage Wealth Advisors Takes Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proequities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 13,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 8,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 104.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VTIP traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.69. The company had a trading volume of 12,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,914,008. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.09. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $50.59 and a 52-week high of $52.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a $0.481 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st.

Featured Article: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.