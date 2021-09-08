Heritage Wealth Advisors Sells 43,201 Shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Heritage Wealth Advisors decreased its holdings in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) by 41.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 60,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 43,201 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Genworth Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Genworth Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genworth Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genworth Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genworth Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. 70.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GNW traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.59. 4,560 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,455,351. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.71. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.56 and a 12-month high of $4.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. Genworth Financial had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 4.38%.

Genworth Financial

Genworth Financial, Inc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of insurance, wealth management, investment and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products predominantly insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

