Heritage Wealth Advisors Purchases New Shares in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SON. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Sonoco Products in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Sonoco Products in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in Sonoco Products in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Sonoco Products by 80.3% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new stake in Sonoco Products in the 2nd quarter valued at $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP John M. Florence sold 493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total transaction of $32,202.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $682,528.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SON stock traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $64.75. 601 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,964. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Sonoco Products has a 12 month low of $48.20 and a 12 month high of $69.83. The stock has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.04 and a 200 day moving average of $65.10.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.02). Sonoco Products had a positive return on equity of 18.41% and a negative net margin of 3.50%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Sonoco Products’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.79%.

SON has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Sonoco Products from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Sonoco Products from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Sonoco Products Profile

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

