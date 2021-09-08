Heritage Wealth Advisors Grows Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 771 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Caterpillar were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 105.5% during the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 67.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $206.20 per share, with a total value of $103,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CAT traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $207.22. 43,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,170,918. The firm has a market cap of $113.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.90. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.73 and a twelve month high of $246.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The firm had revenue of $12.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CAT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $264.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $268.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.80.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

