Heritage Wealth Advisors Boosts Holdings in Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG)

Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.07% of Tredegar worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tredegar by 32.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P grew its position in shares of Tredegar by 1.6% during the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 48,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of Tredegar by 2.8% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 34,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tredegar by 3.5% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 30,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Tredegar by 1.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.95% of the company’s stock.

Tredegar stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 205 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,092. The firm has a market cap of $439.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.82 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Tredegar Co. has a twelve month low of $12.28 and a twelve month high of $23.71.

Tredegar (NYSE:TG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tredegar had a negative net margin of 4.39% and a positive return on equity of 29.89%. The company had revenue of $219.25 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th.

Tredegar Profile

Tredegar Corp. engages in the manufacture of polyethylene plastic films, polyester films, and aluminum extrusions. It operates through following segments: PE Films, Flexible Packaging Films and Aluminum Extrusions. The PE Films segment manufactures plastic films, elastics, and laminate materials utilized in personal care materials, surface protection films and specialty and optical lighting applications.

