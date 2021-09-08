Head-To-Head Survey: Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) versus FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI)

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) and Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Get FTC Solar alerts:

This table compares FTC Solar and Resonant’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FTC Solar $187.35 million 4.63 -$15.92 million N/A N/A Resonant $3.16 million 54.45 -$28.41 million ($0.55) -4.96

FTC Solar has higher revenue and earnings than Resonant.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for FTC Solar and Resonant, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FTC Solar 0 2 5 1 2.88 Resonant 0 0 5 0 3.00

FTC Solar presently has a consensus price target of $14.56, indicating a potential upside of 41.52%. Resonant has a consensus price target of $5.65, indicating a potential upside of 106.96%. Given Resonant’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Resonant is more favorable than FTC Solar.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

26.4% of FTC Solar shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.0% of Resonant shares are held by institutional investors. 6.2% of Resonant shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares FTC Solar and Resonant’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FTC Solar N/A N/A N/A Resonant -961.22% -138.45% -103.47%

Summary

FTC Solar beats Resonant on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

FTC Solar Company Profile

FTC Solar, Inc. provides solar tracker systems, and software and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company markets its two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker systems under the Voyager brand name. Its software solutions include SunPath, a solution to enhance energy production; SunDAT, an online 3D solar PV design solution; and Atlas, a solar portfolio management solution. The company serves customers through a sales and support network. Its customers include solar asset owners and project developers; and engineering, procurement, and construction contractors that design and build solar energy projects. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Resonant Company Profile

Resonant, Inc. engages in the creation of filter designs for radio frequency front-ends for the mobile device industry. It focuses on developing its software platform, Infinite Synthesized Networks. The company was founded by Neal Fenzi and Robert B. Hammond in January 2012 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for FTC Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTC Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.