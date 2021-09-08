Head to Head Contrast: Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) & Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA)

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) and Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

63.2% of Tricida shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.3% of Nkarta shares are held by institutional investors. 70.4% of Tricida shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.6% of Nkarta shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Tricida and Nkarta’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tricida N/A -239.72% -74.29% Nkarta N/A -23.19% -21.89%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Tricida and Nkarta, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tricida 1 0 1 0 2.00 Nkarta 0 0 4 0 3.00

Tricida presently has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 238.98%. Nkarta has a consensus target price of $76.00, suggesting a potential upside of 162.88%. Given Tricida’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Tricida is more favorable than Nkarta.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tricida and Nkarta’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tricida N/A N/A -$264.79 million ($5.29) -0.78 Nkarta $120,000.00 7,927.84 -$91.36 million ($3.05) -9.48

Nkarta has higher revenue and earnings than Tricida. Nkarta is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tricida, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Nkarta beats Tricida on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tricida Company Profile

Tricida, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of its product, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer drug designed to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease. The company was founded by Gerrit Klaerner and Craig Jon Hawker in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Nkarta Company Profile

Nkarta, Inc., a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells. Its two co-lead product candidates are NKX101, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia or higher risk myelodysplastic syndromes; and NKX019, a pre-clinical product, which is based on the ability to treat various B cell malignancies by targeting the CD19 antigen found on these types of cancerous cells. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in South San Francisco, California.

