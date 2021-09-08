Head to Head Contrast: Foresight Acquisition (NASDAQ:FORE) and U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH)

Foresight Acquisition (NASDAQ:FORE) and U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

Get Foresight Acquisition alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Foresight Acquisition and U.S. Physical Therapy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Foresight Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A U.S. Physical Therapy 0 0 2 0 3.00

U.S. Physical Therapy has a consensus price target of $137.00, suggesting a potential upside of 18.27%. Given U.S. Physical Therapy’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe U.S. Physical Therapy is more favorable than Foresight Acquisition.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Foresight Acquisition and U.S. Physical Therapy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Foresight Acquisition N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A U.S. Physical Therapy $422.97 million 3.53 $35.19 million $2.99 38.74

U.S. Physical Therapy has higher revenue and earnings than Foresight Acquisition.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

59.4% of Foresight Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.9% of U.S. Physical Therapy shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of U.S. Physical Therapy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Foresight Acquisition and U.S. Physical Therapy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Foresight Acquisition N/A N/A N/A U.S. Physical Therapy 7.08% 16.50% 7.63%

Summary

U.S. Physical Therapy beats Foresight Acquisition on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Foresight Acquisition

Foresight Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the population health management business. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services. The physical therapy operations segment consist of physical therapy and occupational therapy clinics that provide pre-and postoperative care and treatment for orthopedic related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventive care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological injuries. The injury prevention services segment includes onsite injury prevention and rehabilitation, performance optimization and ergonomic assessments. U.S. Physical Therapy was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for Foresight Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foresight Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.