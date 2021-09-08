Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.000-$2.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.990. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:HE traded up $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.59. 2,152 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 304,163. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.41 and its 200-day moving average is $42.61. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a one year low of $31.83 and a one year high of $45.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.20. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 9.39%. On average, analysts forecast that Hawaiian Electric Industries will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.14%.

Separately, Evercore ISI raised Hawaiian Electric Industries from an underperform rating to an in-line rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.20.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 32.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 261,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,311 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.24% of Hawaiian Electric Industries worth $11,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 52.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in power, financial, and renewable and sustainable infrastructure investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment offers essential electric service in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, and Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

