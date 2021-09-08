Hashgard Price Hits $0.0002 (GARD)

Hashgard (CURRENCY:GARD) traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. One Hashgard coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Hashgard has a market capitalization of $1.73 million and $70,141.00 worth of Hashgard was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Hashgard has traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.03 or 0.00061459 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002891 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00015127 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $72.80 or 0.00154134 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $351.91 or 0.00745050 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.32 or 0.00043011 BTC.

Hashgard Coin Profile

Hashgard is a coin. It launched on May 4th, 2018. Hashgard’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Hashgard is /r/Hashgard/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hashgard’s official Twitter account is @Hashgard_off and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hashgard’s official message board is medium.com/@hashgard . Hashgard’s official website is www.hashgard.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Hashgard is a public blockchain that establishes a secure decentralized asset management protocol, initiated by the strategic director of Fenbushi Capital and managing partner of BKFUND, Charlie Xu, and co-founder of BKFUND, Tom Huang. Hashgard provides a large number of business modules, including operational-level on-chain data, advanced versions of asset management autonomous organization, a smart contract system tailored for asset management, able to systematically support the issuance, management, trusteeship, settlement, audit, process control, and dispute arbitration of decentralized assets. In 2020, Hashgard Mainnet was released and after it went live, ERC-20 GARD was converted to mainnet GARD at a ratio of 10:1 “

Buying and Selling Hashgard

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hashgard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hashgard should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hashgard using one of the exchanges listed above.

