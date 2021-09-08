Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC Sells 8,946 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 307,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,946 shares during the quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Cerner worth $24,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barber Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cerner by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Cerner by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Cerner by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Cerner by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Cerner by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 6,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CERN traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.83. 6,497 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,494,870. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.32. The stock has a market cap of $22.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.10, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.73. Cerner Co. has a 12-month low of $66.75 and a 12-month high of $84.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 12.54%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Cerner news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total transaction of $219,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,402 shares in the company, valued at $749,339.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 9,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total value of $796,123.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,739 shares of company stock valued at $2,273,398. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CERN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Cerner from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Cerner from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cerner from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Cerner from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.40.

Cerner Profile

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

