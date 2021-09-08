Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC Sells 6,995 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 257,782 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 6,995 shares during the quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $31,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 26.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,070,609 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,544,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735,614 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 10,326,216 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,411,131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145,361 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Medtronic by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,957,284 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,593,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417,008 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 765.0% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,508,260 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $178,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 300.3% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,504,367 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $177,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MDT shares. Argus raised their price objective on Medtronic from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Medtronic from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Medtronic from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Medtronic from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Medtronic from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.91.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 50,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.17, for a total transaction of $6,812,481.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.52, for a total value of $526,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,995 shares of company stock worth $14,215,774. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MDT traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $134.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,003,179. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $98.94 and a 12-month high of $135.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $129.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.05, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 12.29%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

