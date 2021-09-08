Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 744,594 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,325 shares during the quarter. Edwards Lifesciences comprises about 1.9% of Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $77,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.1% during the second quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth about $160,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 20.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,130 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Scholtz & Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 9.6% during the second quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 47,347 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,904,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 44.0% during the second quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,586 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EW. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.33.

Shares of EW traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $122.53. 3,632 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,762,134. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.11. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $70.92 and a 52-week high of $122.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.38 billion, a PE ratio of 55.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.08.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.69% and a return on equity of 29.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total transaction of $841,568.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 379,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,838,530.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total value of $677,672.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 104,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,139,113.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 86,960 shares of company stock worth $9,717,210. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

Further Reading: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.