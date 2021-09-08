Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC Increases Position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 105.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,019 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Baidu by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,133,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Baidu by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,482 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,193,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new position in Baidu during the 1st quarter worth $18,462,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Baidu during the 1st quarter worth $281,000. Finally, United Maritime Capital LLC grew its stake in Baidu by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC now owns 64,110 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,810,000 after buying an additional 3,610 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Baidu alerts:

NASDAQ:BIDU traded down $2.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $164.38. 60,125 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,781,773. Baidu, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.41 and a 52-week high of $354.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $167.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $55.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69, a P/E/G ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 1.01.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BIDU. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Baidu from $300.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Baidu from $283.00 to $264.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Baidu in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Baidu from $332.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baidu currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $286.00.

Baidu Profile

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

Further Reading: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.