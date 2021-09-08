Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC Increases Position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 105.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,019 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Baidu by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,133,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Baidu by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,482 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,193,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new position in Baidu during the 1st quarter worth $18,462,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Baidu during the 1st quarter worth $281,000. Finally, United Maritime Capital LLC grew its stake in Baidu by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC now owns 64,110 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,810,000 after buying an additional 3,610 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.17% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:BIDU traded down $2.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $164.38. 60,125 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,781,773. Baidu, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.41 and a 52-week high of $354.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $167.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $55.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69, a P/E/G ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 1.01.
Baidu Profile
Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.
