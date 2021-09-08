Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC Has $43.66 Million Position in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,069,256 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 352,610 shares during the period. Genmab A/S comprises about 1.1% of Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC owned 0.16% of Genmab A/S worth $43,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 16.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,225,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,736,000 after buying an additional 597,691 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 35.0% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 4,159,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,563,000 after buying an additional 1,078,942 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 12.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,266,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,681,000 after buying an additional 365,464 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 369.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,953,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,120,000 after buying an additional 1,536,846 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Genmab A/S by 17.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,778,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,388,000 after acquiring an additional 262,284 shares in the last quarter. 7.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GMAB. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Genmab A/S from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Monday, August 16th. HC Wainwright lowered Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Genmab A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.57.

NASDAQ:GMAB traded down $1.16 on Wednesday, hitting $45.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,155. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.89. Genmab A/S has a one year low of $30.10 and a one year high of $49.07.

Genmab A/S Profile

Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

