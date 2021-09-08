Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC Has $38.75 Million Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 192,179 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,015 shares during the quarter. Vertex Pharmaceuticals accounts for about 0.9% of Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $38,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 680 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the first quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the second quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 80.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VRTX stock traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $193.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,065,917. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.51. The company has a market capitalization of $50.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.64. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $185.32 and a fifty-two week high of $280.99. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 29.80%. Sell-side analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $195.65 per share, with a total value of $1,956,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,599,827.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

VRTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $281.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, dropped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $325.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.25.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

