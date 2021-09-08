Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRID) and Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Critical Analysis

Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRID) and Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Harbour Energy has a beta of 2.69, indicating that its stock price is 169% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Paramount Resources has a beta of 3.87, indicating that its stock price is 287% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Harbour Energy and Paramount Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harbour Energy N/A N/A N/A Paramount Resources 13.63% -1.58% -0.90%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Paramount Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Harbour Energy and Paramount Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Harbour Energy 0 2 2 0 2.50 Paramount Resources 0 6 2 0 2.25

Paramount Resources has a consensus price target of $15.66, suggesting a potential upside of 35.03%. Given Paramount Resources’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Paramount Resources is more favorable than Harbour Energy.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Harbour Energy and Paramount Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harbour Energy $1.58 billion 3.07 $164.30 million N/A N/A Paramount Resources $467.36 million 3.35 -$16.94 million N/A N/A

Harbour Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Paramount Resources.

Harbour Energy Company Profile

Harbour Energy plc operates as an independent oil and gas company. It holds interests in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norway, Indonesia, Vietnam, Brazil, Falkland Islands, Mauritania, and Mexico. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

Paramount Resources Company Profile

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores and develops both conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas resources. It operates through the following regions: Grande Prairie Region, Kaybob Region and Central Alberta and Other Region. The company was founded by Clayton H. Riddell on February 14, 1978 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

