Handelsbanken Fonder AB Takes $385,000 Position in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 14,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. 87.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 67,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total transaction of $1,869,901.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Maureen C. Watson sold 10,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $311,147.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 84,104 shares of company stock valued at $2,393,182. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ELF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup raised shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Monday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.11.

NYSE ELF opened at $30.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 128.71 and a beta of 2.07. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.32 and a fifty-two week high of $31.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $97.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.52 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 3.71%. The business’s revenue was up 50.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.

