Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 3,900 Shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) by 34.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,193 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,296,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,416,000 after acquiring an additional 509,989 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 7.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,736,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,170,000 after acquiring an additional 119,660 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 5.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,324,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,636,000 after acquiring an additional 71,148 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 1.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,069,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,741,000 after acquiring an additional 15,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 47.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 637,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,748,000 after acquiring an additional 203,998 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ILPT opened at $27.41 on Wednesday. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $18.76 and a 1 year high of $27.95. The company has a current ratio of 7.12, a quick ratio of 7.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.26.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.18). Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a net margin of 39.63% and a return on equity of 9.07%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.97%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ILPT. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.80.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which owns and leases industrial and logistics buildings and leased industrial lands. The company was founded on September 15, 2017 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

