Handelsbanken Fonder AB Makes New Investment in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 83,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 195.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,103,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,932,000 after buying an additional 729,849 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 484.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,515,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,243,000 after buying an additional 2,084,701 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,692,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,567,000 after buying an additional 71,074 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 468,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,096,000 after buying an additional 156,234 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in New York Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. 51.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get New York Mortgage Trust alerts:

Shares of NYMT stock opened at $4.31 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.94. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $2.40 and a one year high of $4.93.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11. New York Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 148.35%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 23rd. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -28.78%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NYMT. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research report on Monday, May 24th. B. Riley began coverage on New York Mortgage Trust in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, New York Mortgage Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.94.

New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, finance and management of mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets. Its objective is to deliver long-term stable distributions to its stockholders over changing economic conditions through a combination of net interest margin and capital gains from a diversified investment portfolio.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for New York Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.