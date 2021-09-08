Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $432,000 Position in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its position in shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Shutterstock were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SSTK. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Shutterstock by 32.7% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Shutterstock by 197.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 753 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Shutterstock by 16.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,841,000 after buying an additional 6,163 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Shutterstock by 1.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 29,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Shutterstock in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Shutterstock news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 28,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total transaction of $2,845,178.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 117,333 shares of company stock worth $12,095,724 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

SSTK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.43.

NYSE SSTK opened at $112.94 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $105.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.57. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.65 and a 1 year high of $118.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.07.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.40. Shutterstock had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The firm had revenue of $189.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.58%.

Shutterstock Company Profile

Shutterstock, Inc engages in the operation of marketplace for licensed content. The firm licenses images, video, music, editorial assets, and custom content tailored to a brand’s needs. It operates through the Content Business and Other Category segments. The Content segment consists of Bigstock, Music, and Editorial.

