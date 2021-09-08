Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $424,000 Holdings in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) by 122.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,817 shares of the coupon company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Groupon were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GRPN. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Groupon in the 1st quarter valued at $367,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Groupon by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 524,100 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $26,490,000 after buying an additional 103,848 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Groupon in the 1st quarter worth $287,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Groupon by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 26,963 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Groupon in the 1st quarter worth $1,651,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Groupon from $42.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Groupon from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Groupon from $54.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Groupon from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Groupon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.43.

NASDAQ:GRPN opened at $23.09 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.39 and a 200-day moving average of $43.05. The company has a market capitalization of $681.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.81 and a beta of 2.73. Groupon, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.54 and a 52 week high of $64.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Groupon Company Profile

Groupon, Inc operates as a global scaled two-sided marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates through the North America and International segments. The company was founded by Andrew D. Mason, Eric Paul Lefkofsky, and Bradley A. Keywell in 2008 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

