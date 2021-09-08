Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $361,000 Stock Position in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) by 31.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in REGENXBIO were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in REGENXBIO by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 484,004 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,509,000 after buying an additional 40,167 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 12.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 438,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,966,000 after purchasing an additional 48,013 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 563.8% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 81,709 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 69,400 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 15.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 256,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,734,000 after purchasing an additional 33,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 83.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 76,645 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 34,801 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RGNX opened at $34.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.09 and a 200 day moving average of $35.79. REGENXBIO Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.92 and a 12 month high of $50.26.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $22.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.17 million. REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 90.05% and a negative return on equity of 31.31%. The business’s revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.91) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -4.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $180,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,425,069.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RGNX. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.63.

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors; and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

