Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys New Shares in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 30,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 6.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 18,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Latin America in the first quarter valued at $673,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Liberty Latin America in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 170.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 251,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 158,633 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 594.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 175,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 150,054 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.45% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:LILA opened at $13.95 on Wednesday. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 12-month low of $7.55 and a 12-month high of $14.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of -73.42 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.76.
Liberty Latin America Company Profile
Liberty Latin America Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of fixed, mobile and subsea telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: C&W Caribbean and Networks, VTR/Cabletica, C&W Panama, and Liberty Puerto Rico. The C&W Caribbean and Networks segment provides video, broadband, telephony, and mobile services.
Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?
Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Latin America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Latin America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.