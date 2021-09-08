Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys New Shares in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 30,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 6.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 18,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Latin America in the first quarter valued at $673,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Liberty Latin America in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 170.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 251,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 158,633 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 594.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 175,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 150,054 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LILA opened at $13.95 on Wednesday. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 12-month low of $7.55 and a 12-month high of $14.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of -73.42 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.76.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Liberty Latin America Ltd. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Latin America Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of fixed, mobile and subsea telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: C&W Caribbean and Networks, VTR/Cabletica, C&W Panama, and Liberty Puerto Rico. The C&W Caribbean and Networks segment provides video, broadband, telephony, and mobile services.

