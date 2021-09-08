Handelsbanken Fonder AB Boosts Holdings in Tennant (NYSE:TNC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC) by 49.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Tennant were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tennant by 311.4% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Tennant by 1,337.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tennant by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tennant by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Tennant by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Tennant stock opened at $75.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 28.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.84. Tennant has a one year low of $57.99 and a one year high of $87.40.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.21. Tennant had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 4.61%. The firm had revenue of $279.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. Tennant’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Tennant will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Tennant’s payout ratio is 31.62%.

Separately, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tennant in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

In related news, insider Richard H. Zay sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.94, for a total transaction of $116,704.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,708.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard H. Zay sold 3,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.95, for a total value of $264,776.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,498 shares in the company, valued at $1,115,081.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

About Tennant

Tennant Co engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of cleaning solutions. Its products include equipment for maintaining surfaces in industrial, commercial, and outdoor environments; detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies; cleaning tools and supplies; and coatings for protecting, repairing and upgrading surfaces.

