Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 401 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Hancock Whitney Corp lessened its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 401 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $2,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 66.7% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 55 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 185.0% in the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 57 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 33.3% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 84 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. 85.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.35, for a total transaction of $241,675.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,513,471.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.79, for a total value of $92,158.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,528,451.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

ROP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $489.73 price objective (down previously from $500.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $488.87 target price (down from $490.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $497.29.

Shares of ROP stock opened at $476.74 on Wednesday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $362.90 and a 1 year high of $499.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $483.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $446.23. The company has a market cap of $50.26 billion, a PE ratio of 47.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.05.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.09. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 17.80%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.5625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 17.66%.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

Read More: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.