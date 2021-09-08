Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 3,807 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Hancock Whitney Corp cut its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 41.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,474 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,807 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Generac were worth $2,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GNRC. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Generac by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc raised its position in Generac by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 24,519 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,179,000 after buying an additional 3,392 shares during the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Generac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Generac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $334,000. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Generac stock opened at $445.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $425.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $362.61. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $173.44 and a 12-month high of $458.57. The stock has a market cap of $28.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.58, a PEG ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.89.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $919.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.36 million. Generac had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 39.62%. As a group, analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Erik Wilde sold 5,443 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $2,177,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,419,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 4,784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $1,841,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,068,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,093 shares of company stock valued at $8,873,940 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

GNRC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Generac from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $448.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 9th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Generac from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Generac from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $419.53.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

