Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 228 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Hancock Whitney Corp lessened its stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in IDEX were worth $2,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in shares of IDEX by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,969,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $653,333,000 after acquiring an additional 208,643 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of IDEX by 728.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,073,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $434,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823,137 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of IDEX by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,481,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,079,000 after acquiring an additional 213,946 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of IDEX by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,377,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $287,546,000 after acquiring an additional 23,448 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of IDEX by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,312,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $274,811,000 after acquiring an additional 6,084 shares during the period. 97.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IDEX stock opened at $217.17 on Wednesday. IDEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $166.51 and a fifty-two week high of $235.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.32. The company has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $224.17 and a 200 day moving average of $217.95.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $685.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.34 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 16.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.62%.

IDEX Profile

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

