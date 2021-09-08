Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 219 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Hancock Whitney Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $2,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Robert Half International by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in Robert Half International by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 9,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in Robert Half International by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 82.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on RHI. Truist increased their target price on Robert Half International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Robert Half International from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.38.

In other news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total transaction of $1,009,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 258,206 shares in the company, valued at $26,076,223.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RHI opened at $102.02 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.35. The stock has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.60. Robert Half International Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.29 and a 52 week high of $104.73.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 35.42% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is 56.30%.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

