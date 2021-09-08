Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 211 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Hancock Whitney Corp trimmed its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $3,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,966,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,459,000 after buying an additional 542,862 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 1st quarter worth $272,808,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 103.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,612,000 after buying an additional 295,258 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,576,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,635,000 after buying an additional 154,065 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 4,812.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 157,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,996,000 after purchasing an additional 154,000 shares during the period. 69.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Charter Communications stock opened at $800.83 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $758.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $692.90. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $572.46 and a fifty-two week high of $825.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.39, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.
In other Charter Communications news, COO John Bickham sold 14,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.13, for a total transaction of $9,849,428.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.94, for a total transaction of $5,548,874.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on CHTR. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $750.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $750.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $771.00 to $869.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $808.57.
About Charter Communications
Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.
Recommended Story: What are economic reports?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR).
Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.