Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 211 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Hancock Whitney Corp trimmed its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $3,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,966,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,459,000 after buying an additional 542,862 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 1st quarter worth $272,808,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 103.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,612,000 after buying an additional 295,258 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,576,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,635,000 after buying an additional 154,065 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 4,812.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 157,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,996,000 after purchasing an additional 154,000 shares during the period. 69.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Charter Communications stock opened at $800.83 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $758.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $692.90. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $572.46 and a fifty-two week high of $825.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.39, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.48. Charter Communications had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.63 EPS. Charter Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 21.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Charter Communications news, COO John Bickham sold 14,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.13, for a total transaction of $9,849,428.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.94, for a total transaction of $5,548,874.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CHTR. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $750.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $750.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $771.00 to $869.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $808.57.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

Recommended Story: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.