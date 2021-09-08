Hancock Whitney Corp Has $2.64 Million Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Hancock Whitney Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,750 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $2,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 815,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,569,000 after acquiring an additional 32,680 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 563,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,209,000 after purchasing an additional 55,145 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,684,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,972,000 after purchasing an additional 36,970 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 65.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter worth $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.84 price target (down from $46.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.23.

Shares of FITB opened at $38.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $26.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.55. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $19.32 and a 1 year high of $43.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.58.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 31.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

