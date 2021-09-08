Hancock Whitney Corp Has $2.36 Million Stock Position in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR)

Hancock Whitney Corp cut its stake in shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 988 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Masonite International were worth $2,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Masonite International during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Masonite International during the 1st quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 121.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Masonite International alerts:

In other news, Director Jay Ira Steinfeld bought 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $122.80 per share, with a total value of $55,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,054. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert Edgar Lewis sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.39, for a total value of $917,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,287,101.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Masonite International in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Masonite International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.83.

Shares of DOOR opened at $118.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 1.74. Masonite International Co. has a 12 month low of $78.00 and a 12 month high of $132.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $114.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $662.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.28 million. Masonite International had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 3.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Masonite International Co. will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masonite International Company Profile

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

See Also: What is channel trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR).

Receive News & Ratings for Masonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.