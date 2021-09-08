Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.850-$2.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $425 million-$445 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $404.56 million.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Halozyme Therapeutics from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Halozyme Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $48.00 target price (down from $50.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.67.

Shares of NASDAQ HALO traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,647. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $25.17 and a 12-month high of $56.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.53 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.56, a current ratio of 8.75 and a quick ratio of 8.24.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.19. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 230.77% and a net margin of 55.45%. The firm had revenue of $136.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 147.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, Director Jean-Pierre Bizzari sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total transaction of $1,435,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 40,315 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total value of $1,842,395.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 225,315 shares of company stock worth $9,750,746. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

