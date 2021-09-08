Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) CEO Sells $2,119,000.00 in Stock

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total transaction of $2,119,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 587,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,883,840.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Helen Torley also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

On Tuesday, August 10th, Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total transaction of $2,055,500.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total transaction of $2,298,500.00.

Shares of HALO opened at $42.95 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.38. The company has a quick ratio of 8.24, a current ratio of 8.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.56. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.53 and a beta of 1.43. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.17 and a 52-week high of $56.40.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $136.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.08 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 55.45% and a return on equity of 230.77%. The business’s revenue was up 147.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HALO. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 377.4% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HALO. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.67.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Recommended Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.