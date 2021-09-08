H2O Innovation (OTCMKTS:HEOFF) Trading Down 1.4%

H2O Innovation Inc. (OTCMKTS:HEOFF)’s stock price dropped 1.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.03 and last traded at $2.04. Approximately 11,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 74,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.07.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.93 million, a PE ratio of 50.26 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.59.

About H2O Innovation (OTCMKTS:HEOFF)

H2O Innovation, Inc engages in the design and provision of water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology. It operates through the following segments: Water Technologies and Services, Specialty Products and Operation and Maintenance Services. The Water Technologies and Services segment includes water and wastewater projects and services.

