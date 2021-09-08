GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Purchases 991 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 335,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 991 shares during the quarter. The Southern makes up 1.3% of GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in The Southern were worth $20,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Southern by 530.3% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Southern during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC raised its stake in The Southern by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in The Southern by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

SO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of The Southern from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.69.

NYSE:SO traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.20. 143,343 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,002,514. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $51.22 and a 12 month high of $67.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.27 and a 200 day moving average of $63.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $71.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.45.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.05. The Southern had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 11.43%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.23%.

In other news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total value of $112,595.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.97, for a total transaction of $98,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,250 shares of company stock worth $663,820 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

About The Southern

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

