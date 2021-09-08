GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Has $11.09 Million Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $11,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 169.8% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,218,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $576,743,000 after acquiring an additional 767,152 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 31.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,035,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,436,290,000 after acquiring an additional 728,261 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 351.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 425,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $201,262,000 after acquiring an additional 331,154 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,077,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $982,831,000 after acquiring an additional 313,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 54.6% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 655,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $310,215,000 after buying an additional 231,463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

REGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $641.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $787.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $576.00 to $606.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $629.00 to $679.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $680.75.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $5.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $674.27. 8,497 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 877,499. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $441.00 and a one year high of $686.62. The stock has a market cap of $72.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $613.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $536.09.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $25.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.81 by $16.99. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 50.11% and a return on equity of 50.43%. Sell-side analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 51.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.03, for a total transaction of $130,006,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.76, for a total transaction of $52,476.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,673 shares in the company, valued at $12,422,643.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 365,009 shares of company stock valued at $224,872,342. Company insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

