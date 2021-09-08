Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Earns Hold Rating from Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird restated their hold rating on shares of Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) in a report issued on Sunday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

GWRE has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Guidewire Software from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Guidewire Software from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Guidewire Software from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $132.40.

Shares of NYSE GWRE opened at $122.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a current ratio of 6.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $114.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.92. Guidewire Software has a fifty-two week low of $91.76 and a fifty-two week high of $134.21. The company has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.28 and a beta of 1.32.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.45. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 8.95%. The firm had revenue of $229.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Guidewire Software will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Guidewire Software news, Director Marcus Ryu sold 3,118 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total transaction of $351,117.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,146,121.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 3,134 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total value of $353,107.78. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,107.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,133 shares of company stock valued at $915,349 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 95.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter.

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which composes of software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

