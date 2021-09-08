GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes Position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of AerCap in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AerCap in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of AerCap by 216.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AerCap in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of AerCap by 39.7% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.29.

Shares of AER opened at $53.94 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.50. The company has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. AerCap Holdings has a 1-year low of $21.99 and a 1-year high of $63.49.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.54. AerCap had a negative net margin of 7.84% and a positive return on equity of 9.32%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AerCap Holdings will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current year.

AerCap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings NV engages in aircraft leasing and aviation finance. The firm also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. It operates through leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial aircraft and engines segment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

