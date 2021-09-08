GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes $305,000 Position in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $169,000. 30.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Royalty Pharma alerts:

In other news, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 13,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total transaction of $531,540.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.49, for a total value of $3,254,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 988,301 shares of company stock valued at $42,305,696. 25.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RPRX opened at $38.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.02. The company has a current ratio of 9.53, a quick ratio of 9.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $23.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00. Royalty Pharma plc has a 12-month low of $34.80 and a 12-month high of $53.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.24%.

A number of analysts recently commented on RPRX shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Royalty Pharma from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Tigress Financial started coverage on Royalty Pharma in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

Featured Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Royalty Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royalty Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.