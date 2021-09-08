GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $299,000 in Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 27,654 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Luna Innovations during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Luna Innovations by 17.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,888 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Luna Innovations by 25.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,193 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,048 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Luna Innovations during the first quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Luna Innovations during the first quarter worth about $180,000. 49.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LUNA opened at $10.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Luna Innovations Incorporated has a 12 month low of $5.73 and a 12 month high of $13.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.05. The firm has a market cap of $345.97 million, a P/E ratio of 136.02 and a beta of 1.02.

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Luna Innovations had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 2.46%. Equities research analysts forecast that Luna Innovations Incorporated will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Luna Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

About Luna Innovations

Luna Innovations, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of fiber optic test and measurement, sensing and instrumentation products for the automotive, aerospace, energy and infrastructure industries. It operates through the following segments: Lightwave and Luna Labs. The Lightwave segment develops, manufactures and markets distributed fiber optic sensing products and fiber optic communications test and control products.

