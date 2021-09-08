GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys Shares of 306,931 AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 306,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.34% of AIkido Pharma as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in AIkido Pharma in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in AIkido Pharma by 417.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 150,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 121,548 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in AIkido Pharma by 121.8% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 195,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 107,559 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in AIkido Pharma by 310.2% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 346,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 261,937 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in AIkido Pharma by 345.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 615,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 476,931 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AIKI opened at $0.77 on Wednesday. AIkido Pharma Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.47 and a 52 week high of $2.55. The company has a market capitalization of $69.49 million, a P/E ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.90.

AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

AIkido Pharma Profile

AIkido Pharma, Inc is a biotechnology development company, which engages in the provision of diversified portfolio of small-molecule anticancer and antiviral therapeutics in development. Its oncology therapeutics includes treatments for pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

