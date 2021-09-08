GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys 22,253 Shares of Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA)

GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA) by 193.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,753 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,253 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Cabaletta Bio were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CABA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Cabaletta Bio by 3,566.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Cabaletta Bio in the first quarter valued at $179,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cabaletta Bio by 74.4% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 18,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 8,042 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cabaletta Bio in the first quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Cabaletta Bio by 17.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 4,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

CABA opened at $10.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.63. The firm has a market cap of $271.71 million, a PE ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 1.58. Cabaletta Bio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $16.38.

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.03. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cabaletta Bio, Inc. will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CABA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cabaletta Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a report on Sunday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cabaletta Bio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.60.

Cabaletta Bio Company Profile

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. Its proprietary technology utilizes chimeric autoantibody receptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate B cells, which produce disease-causing autoantibodies or pathogenic B cells.

