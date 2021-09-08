Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) Hits New 52-Week High at $11.42

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.42 and last traded at $11.31, with a volume of 5380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.16.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th.
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.71 and a 200 day moving average of $8.37.
About Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL)
Grupo Financiero Galicia SA is a holding company, which engages in banking, insurance, and the issuance of certificates of deposit through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Banks, Ecosistema Naranja X, Insurance, Other Businesses, and Adjustments. The Banks segment includes the banking business operation results.
