Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) Hits New 52-Week High at $11.42

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.42 and last traded at $11.31, with a volume of 5380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.16.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

Get Grupo Financiero Galicia alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.71 and a 200 day moving average of $8.37.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,667,979 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,618,000 after acquiring an additional 11,767 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971,125 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,783,000 after acquiring an additional 63,062 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 770,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,639,000 after acquiring an additional 32,600 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,330,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,122,000. 7.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL)

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA is a holding company, which engages in banking, insurance, and the issuance of certificates of deposit through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Banks, Ecosistema Naranja X, Insurance, Other Businesses, and Adjustments. The Banks segment includes the banking business operation results.

Further Reading: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Financiero Galicia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Financiero Galicia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.